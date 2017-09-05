Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice!

Feminist Baby is learning to talk

She says what she thinks and it totally rocks!





Feminist Babies stand up tall

“Equal rights and toys for all!”





Feminist Baby is back for more adventures – with new friends in tow! – in this refreshing, clever board book by two-time Emmy Award-winning author and BuzzFeed contributor Loryn Brantz.





Praise for Feminist Baby:





“Feminist Baby is unexpectedly charming and warm. Pictures, here, really are worth a thousand words as Loryn Brantz does the important work of making feminism accessible with a keen understanding of what kids need to know about feminism in their young lives. Even as an adult, I found myself utterly delighted from one page to the next. Feminist Baby is not just for babies. It’s for all of us. (But mostly, it’s for babies.)” -Roxane Gay, New York Times best-selling author of Bad Feminist





“Not that you should have a baby for the sole purposes of reading a book to him or her, but if I were to do that it would be because of Feminist Baby. It’s cute, inspiring, and a reminder that before society places boundaries on what girls are supposed to do and be like, girls can be anything, including empowered.”

-Phoebe Robinson, New York Times best-selling author of You Can’t Touch My Hair





“Feminist Baby is for girls, boys, moms and dads. If you want your little person to grow up to be a full and equal person, Feminist Baby is for you.” -Rose McGowan, Activist/Director/Artist





“Forget sugar & spice-fun & fierce, that’s what Feminist Baby is made of!” -Debbie Levy, award-winning author of I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark