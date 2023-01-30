Enchanted Cross-Stitch

Description

Put the craft in witchcraft and infuse some magic into your stitching with this beautiful book of original cross-stitch patterns featuring crystals, tarot, astrology, and more.



The world of magic offers us a way to find patterns and meaning in the mysteries of the everyday, whether that means mapping the movement of the stars and planets onto our lives through astrology or focusing our thoughts and intentions with the symbolism of crystals and candles. And cross-stitch is an embroidery art that's accessible, orderly, and easy to learn: With a little practice, anyone can bring the patterns to life.



In this all-new collection of 34 patterns by Grace Isobel, the creator of Innocent Bones Cross-Stitch, you'll find playful, mysterious, and bewitching imagery rendered in Grace's signature lush color palettes. The book also contains step-by-step cross-stitch instructions and plenty of tips and tricks to empower you with everything you need to get started, whether you're a seasoned pro or a baby stitch witch.