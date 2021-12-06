Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle
Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Anna Godeassi

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762478743

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft & Wicca

PAGE COUNT: 48

For kitchen witches and enchanted mixologists, the Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle set is the perfect addition to your altar or bar cart. 
  • MINI MORTAR AND PESTLE FOR POTIONS AND COCKTAILS: Whether you're creating a tincture to invite creativity, or creating your own bitters for craft cocktails, this brass-colored, food-safe ceramic mortar and pestle will bring a touch of magic to rituals, holistic medicine, and at-home mixology. 
  • DELUXE FULLY ILLUSTRATED PACKAGE: This mini set is housed in a vibrant, full-illustrated magnetic closure box, and includes a mortar and pestle (approx. 2" tall), cleansing crystal, and mini book. 
  • INCLUDES RECIPES AND DIYS: A 48-page bonus mini book includes cocktail recipes, and DIY instructions for infusions, tinctures, and home brewed kombucha.
  • A PERFECT GIFT: This beautiful set is an ideal gift for witches, mixologists, and herbal remedy enthusiasts. 

RP Minis