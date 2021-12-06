For kitchen witches and enchanted mixologists, the Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle set is the perfect addition to your altar or bar cart.
- MINI MORTAR AND PESTLE FOR POTIONS AND COCKTAILS: Whether you're creating a tincture to invite creativity, or creating your own bitters for craft cocktails, this brass-colored, food-safe ceramic mortar and pestle will bring a touch of magic to rituals, holistic medicine, and at-home mixology.
- DELUXE FULLY ILLUSTRATED PACKAGE: This mini set is housed in a vibrant, full-illustrated magnetic closure box, and includes a mortar and pestle (approx. 2" tall), cleansing crystal, and mini book.
- INCLUDES RECIPES AND DIYS: A 48-page bonus mini book includes cocktail recipes, and DIY instructions for infusions, tinctures, and home brewed kombucha.
- A PERFECT GIFT: This beautiful set is an ideal gift for witches, mixologists, and herbal remedy enthusiasts.
