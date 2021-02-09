The essential handbook of everyday spells for the modern witch.

Every witch needs a book of spells…

The world's most popular fortune-telling techniques — crystal balls, tarot cards, and palm-reading — originated with the Romany people, whose belief in magic, spell-casting, and prophecy has endured for nine centuries.

Now you can bring the power of these time-honored magical traditions into your everyday life with this beautifully illustrated new edition of Gillian Kemp’s The Good Spell Book. The 85 easy-to-follow spells, including 10 new ones, make use of common ingredients like candles, flowers, ribbon, and string, and they can help solve problems we all face, from attracting the one you love to improving your health to landing your dream job.

Whether you’re a complete beginner, advanced spell caster, or simply curious, these spells will increase your self-worth and empower you to lead a healthier, happier, and more fulfilled life.