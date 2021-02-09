The Good Spell Book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Good Spell Book

Love Charms, Magical Cures, and Other Practical Sorcery

by

Litte Brown Spark Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316297141

USD: $18  /  CAD: $23

ON SALE: September 14th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft

PAGE COUNT: 144

Select a format:

Hardcover
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable

The essential handbook of everyday spells for the modern witch.

Every witch needs a book of spells…

The world's most popular fortune-telling techniques — crystal balls, tarot cards, and palm-reading — originated with the Romany people, whose belief in magic, spell-casting, and prophecy has endured for nine centuries. 

Now you can bring the power of these time-honored magical traditions into your everyday life with this beautifully illustrated new edition of Gillian Kemp’s The Good Spell Book. The 85 easy-to-follow spells, including 10 new ones, make use of common ingredients like candles, flowers, ribbon, and string, and they can help solve problems we all face, from attracting the one you love to improving your health to landing your dream job.

Whether you’re a complete beginner, advanced spell caster, or simply curious, these spells will increase your self-worth and empower you to lead a healthier, happier, and more fulfilled life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews