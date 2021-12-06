Potions
Potions

A Guide to Cocktails, Tinctures, Tisanes, and Other Witchy Concoctions

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Anna Godeassi

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762478736

USD: $19  /  CAD: $24

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft & Wicca

PAGE COUNT: 144

From Nikki Van De Car, the best-selling author of Practical Magic, comes a fully-illustrated, enchanted introduction to the witch's world of modern potions, including tinctures, infusions, herbal DIYs, and magically-infused craft cocktails.

Witchcraft meets cocktail craft in Potions, a contemporary introduction to the world of infusions, tisanes and herbal teas, homemade tinctures, and expertly mixed alcoholic beverages, all imbued with a healthy dose of everyday enchantment. As with all magic, intention is what makes a potion a potion, and author Nikki Van De Car uses her signature blend of holistic remedies, DIY projects, and accessible magical rituals to guide readers through the wide world of potion-making. From homebrewed kombuchas to crystal-charged cocktails, this fully illustrated guide is an essential addition to the arsenal of kitchen witches and enchanted mixologists. 

Organized around a series of intentions — including Creativity, Calm, Love, Harmony, and Protection — the chapters in this book each include teas, cocktails, kombuchas, non-alcoholic beverages, and DIY components like bitters, shrubs, and infusions, that enhance the reader's spellwork. Every recipe will involve a brief ritual of some kind, whether setting an intention, or using a crystal, sun magic, or moon magic, and each recipe will involve some form of herbal magic. Each cocktail is accompanied by a vibrant, full-color illustration, and each chapter includes longer mystical rituals to support the reader’s overall magical practice.

