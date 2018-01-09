Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Practical Witch's Spell Book
For Love, Happiness, and Success
A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success.
The Practical Witch’s Spell Book is an enchanting handbook for anyone with a penchant for the magical and who wants to add joy to their daily life. To practice witchcraft is to be purposeful whether it’s to help heal, bring about prosperity, imbue your home with positivity, or even to fall in love. To be a practical witch is to tap into an inner place of intention, energy, and magic to bring about positive change in your life and those of your loved ones. With life’s increasingly frenetic pace, a magical approach to living is more important now than ever.
In this must-have guide for spell-casters of all levels you will find hundreds of spells, blessings, and incantations for love and romance, contentment and happiness, success and prosperity, health and healing, work and vocation, and money and wealth, all to enrich your mind and spirit, and to improve your life and the world around you. Also included are ritual resources, magical correspondences, lucky colors and numbers, moon spells, and all the essential tools you need for making magic.
Also by Cerridwen Greenleaf
The Witches' Spell Book
Banish stress, ease tension, and add comfort, joy, and magic to your daily life with The Witches' Spell Book. This enchanting guide is a must-have…
The Witches' Love Spell Book
Attain the love you've always dreamed of with this powerful collection of love spells. This enchanting volume includes 60 spells that use practical magic to…
You May Also Like
Practical Magic
Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course,…
Practical Magic
Find all the tools you need to enchant the everyday and harness the power of magic--through crystals, horoscopes, and herbal healing--with Practical Magic! This kit…
Everyday Tarot
Using the methods of renowned reader Brigit Esselmont, Everyday Tarot blends mysticism with actionable self-help to create a method for building the life you want,…
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck
The Everyday Tarot Kit offers a fresh approach to Tarot, with a modern, beautifully illustrated deck, a helpful guide to the cards, and a beautiful…
Practical Magic Notebooks
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this charming set of 3 blank notebooks features enticing images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical…
Practical Magic Notecards
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and…