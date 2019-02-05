Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hexing the Patriarchy

26 Potions, Spells, and Magical Elixirs to Embolden the Resistance

by

A magical guide to subverting manboy power, one spell at a time
Skeptics might think witchcraft is nothing more than a fad, but make no mistake: modern witches aren’t playing around. Today’s wizarding women are raising hell, exorcising haters, and revving up to fight fire with a fierce inferno of magical outrage.

Magic has always been a weapon of the disenfranchised, and in Hexing the Patriarchy, author Ariel Gore offers a playbook for the feminist uprising. Full of incantations, enchantments, rituals, and witchy wisdom designed protect women and bring down The Man, readers will learn how to . . .

  • Make salt scrubs to wash away patriarchal bullshit
  • Mix potions to run abusive liars out of town
  • Use their bare hands and feet to vanquish bro culture
  • Conjure dead relatives to help smash the system
. . . and more.
From summoning Ancestors to leveraging the Zodiac, these twenty-six alphabetically inspired spells are ready-made recipes for toppling the patriarchy with a dangerously divine, they-never-saw-it-coming power.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $25 / $31 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781580058742

