The Practical Witch's Spell Book

For Love, Happiness, and Success

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762493203

USD: $17  /  CAD: $23

ON SALE: September 4th 2018

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft

PAGE COUNT: 176

A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success.

The Practical Witch’s Spell Book is an enchanting handbook for anyone with a penchant for the magical and who wants to add joy to their daily life. To practice witchcraft is to be purposeful whether it’s to help heal, bring about prosperity, imbue your home with positivity, or even to fall in love. To be a practical witch is to tap into an inner place of intention, energy, and magic to bring about positive change in your life and those of your loved ones. With life’s increasingly frenetic pace, a magical approach to living is more important now than ever.


In this must-have guide for spell-casters of all levels you will find hundreds of spells, blessings, and incantations for love and romance, contentment and happiness, success and prosperity, health and healing, work and vocation, and money and wealth, all to enrich your mind and spirit, and to improve your life and the world around you. Also included are ritual resources, magical correspondences, lucky colors and numbers, moon spells, and all the essential tools you need for making magic.

Meet The Author: Cerridwen Greenleaf

Cerridwen Greenleaf has worked with many of the leading lights of the spirituality world including Starhawk, Z Budapest, John Michael Greer, Christopher Penczak, Raymond Buckland, Luisah Teish, and many more. She teaches herbal, crystal, and candle magic workshops throughout North America. A bestselling author, Greenleaf's book include The Practical Witch's Spell Book, Moon Spell Magic, The Book of Kitchen Witchery, The Magic of Crystals and Gems, and the Witches' Spell Book series. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

