Light up your life — and your self –– with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps for building a better world.
Each page of this book is packed with inspiration and insights on the central role of energy in the way you look, feel, and experience life. Ignite Your Light guides you to seek more of what lights you up, to grow the resilience of your mind, body, emotions, and spirit, and to refresh your routine from sunrise to moonlight, featuring:
- Delicious recipes that support glowing skin and optimal health
- Fresh takes on self-care rituals, from yoga nidra to skin care as energy release
- Inspiration-packed profiles of the 13 leading factors that power your inner light
- Simple shifts that improve your long-term health and happiness via your mindset, actions, environment, and relationships
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
". . . the workbook of my spiritual dreams! Ms. Hart gives the reader a plan to overcome the despair that is a result of chronic illness, random health glitches, and the wild ride of hormone imbalance -- for starters! Jolene takes us into her own experience, out of a hopeless darkness and into the light with a plan that works, backed up with results! She debunks the fads, provides delicious recipes, and guides the reader to use energy to heal. I am giving this book to everyone I love. A must read!"
—-Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of Don't Sing at the Table and Tony's Wife
—-Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of Don't Sing at the Table and Tony's Wife
"With vigor and impressive rigor, Hart presents 13 lifelong spurs to personal energy including relationships, interior spaces, breath, movement, food, colors, music, play, and laughter...Practical and poetic."—-Spirituality & Practice
"This guide is simultaneously deeply heartfelt and practical. I recommend it for anyone who is struggling to find their spark through a dark night, or simply wanting to shine brighter."—-Britta Plug, Aesthetician, Health Coach, and Founder of Wildling Beauty
"Ignite Your Light reminds us that beauty and health aren't just measured by the physical - that energy is their unseen foundation. This insightful book will show you how much your energy actually guides your daily life."—-Louise Roe, fashion journalist and author of Front Roe
"Ignite Your Light reflects our deep human desire, our birthright, to be happy and abundant. With simple, soulful practices that benefit your health and balance immensely, this book can truly help you live and stay in blissful alignment within yourself and thereby creating real joy, peace, and wealth in your own, special world. It's the book you didn't realize you needed until you are reading it and having incredible insights into your life!"—-Josh Rosebrook, founder of Josh Rosebrook Skin and Hair Care and meditation expert
"If you're looking to change your life, energy is a great place to start. Ignite Your Light is the guide that just might make you reconsider, or reinvent, your routine . . . beginning with your energy."—-Ezzie Spencer, author of Lunar Abundance