". . . the workbook of my spiritual dreams! Ms. Hart gives the reader a plan to overcome the despair that is a result of chronic illness, random health glitches, and the wild ride of hormone imbalance -- for starters! Jolene takes us into her own experience, out of a hopeless darkness and into the light with a plan that works, backed up with results! She debunks the fads, provides delicious recipes, and guides the reader to use energy to heal. I am giving this book to everyone I love. A must read!"

—-Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of Don't Sing at the Table and Tony's Wife

"With vigor and impressive rigor, Hart presents 13 lifelong spurs to personal energy including relationships, interior spaces, breath, movement, food, colors, music, play, and laughter...Practical and poetic."—-Spirituality & Practice

"This guide is simultaneously deeply heartfelt and practical. I recommend it for anyone who is struggling to find their spark through a dark night, or simply wanting to shine brighter."—-Britta Plug, Aesthetician, Health Coach, and Founder of Wildling Beauty

"Ignite Your Light reminds us that beauty and health aren't just measured by the physical - that energy is their unseen foundation. This insightful book will show you how much your energy actually guides your daily life."—-Louise Roe, fashion journalist and author of Front Roe

"Ignite Your Light reflects our deep human desire, our birthright, to be happy and abundant. With simple, soulful practices that benefit your health and balance immensely, this book can truly help you live and stay in blissful alignment within yourself and thereby creating real joy, peace, and wealth in your own, special world. It's the book you didn't realize you needed until you are reading it and having incredible insights into your life!"—-Josh Rosebrook, founder of Josh Rosebrook Skin and Hair Care and meditation expert