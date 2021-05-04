This fun-to-read guide to personal finance features a combination of practical advice and mystical rituals designed to help you manifest your money goals.



Using a simple seven-step system, financial coach Jessie Susannah Karnatz—aka the Money Witch—provides an easy-to-follow method to take control of your money with clarity and confidence (plus a few crystals!).



Discover how to assess your financial landscape, overcome emotional blocks to success, and create an action plan for achieving your financial desires, plus self-care rituals and confidence-boosting meditations that encourage a money-making mindset. Written with warmth and humor and brimming with expert wisdom, Money Magic makes a perfect gift for recent graduates, modern mystics, and anyone who wants to afford the life they dream of.



A FRESH APPROACH TO PERSONAL FINANCE: Money Magic goes beyond traditional financial advice, offering a holistic approach to financial health that combines practical tools with empowering self-care rituals so that people can better understand their emotions around money and build a healthy, confident relationship to their finances.



INVITING AND ACCESSIBLE: Written with warmth and encouragement, and free of judgment, Money Magic makes it easy to start planning for financial freedom, whether readers want to pay off debt, boost their bank account, or get paid more at work. The short, accessible entries and easy-to-follow sidebars make personal finance fun and engaging.



AUTHORATATIVE AUTHOR: As a practicing witch and a financial coach, Jessie Susannah Karnatz (aka The Money Witch) has more than a decade of experience combining witchy wisdom with financial know-how to empower her clients to achieve their financial goals. Drawing on her years as a bookkeeper and work coaching clients, she is uniquely equipped to help readers achieve financial stability through a mixture of self-care and practical decision-making.



BEAUTIFUL TO GIFT AND DISPLAY: This book is a stunning object to display. It looks gorgeous alongside candles, crystals, and incense, and pairs perfectly with books on self-care and mysticism. The fun, contemporary design makes it a lovely gift or self-purchase for new grads, self-care enthusiasts, and modern mystics.



Perfect for:



• Recent Graduates

• Anyone interested in mysticism and witchcraft

• People who use Tarot and crystals

• People who want to pay off debt or save more

• Fans of THE MONEY DIARIES, THE FINANCIAL DIET, and BROKE MILLENIAL