Bob Ross Oracle

Iconic painter Bob Ross offers inspiration for all of life’s happy accidents in this oracle deck and guidebook!



Gorgeously Illustrated : Each of the 40 cards in this oracle deck is vibrantly illustrated with original artwork by Alex Fine, all inspired by Bob Ross, his paintings, and his painting tools. Let The Artist card help you embrace your unique self, The Hair card remind you that what might be a perceived weakness is actually a hidden strength, and The Squirrel card be a warning that you should always prepare for the future. These and many more Bob Ross oracles appear in this one-of-a-kind set celebrating the iconic TV painter.

Deluxe Set : This set includes 40 full-color illustrated cards (3 x 5 inches); an 88-page, full-color illustrated paperback book (3 x 5 inches); and a keepsake magnetic-closure box.

Fully Illustrated Oracle Guidebook : This set includes a full-color illustrated companion book to the card deck, providing the back story of each oracle and a dose of inspiration.

Perfect Gift : This serene and joyful oracle deck and book set is an ideal gift for any quiet, creative person in your life.

Officially Licensed: This set is officially licensed with Bob Ross Inc.



