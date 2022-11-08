Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

This Is Your Bravery Test
This Is Your Bravery Test

55 Challenges for Art and Life Inspired by Bob Ross

by Michelle Witte

Hardcover
On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483037

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Inspiration & Personal Growth

Description

This inspirational gift book filled with Bob Ross-themed challenges for art and life will bring the painter's philosophy to your world in a whole new way.

When the iconic artist calls us to take out our two-inch brush, we know it means one thing: This is your bravery test. This book is a collection of 55 ideas inspired by Bob Ross's philosophy of stretching just past your limits and it will motivate you just as he does when painting. Creative and thought-provoking challenges range from ideas for making new friends to breaking routines to trying new art techniques. Just remember that, in both life and art, there are no mistakes, just happy accidents.


© Bob Ross Inc.

