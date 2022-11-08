Description

This inspirational gift book filled with Bob Ross-themed challenges for art and life will bring the painter's philosophy to your world in a whole new way.



When the iconic artist calls us to take out our two-inch brush, we know it means one thing: This is your bravery test. This book is a collection of 55 ideas inspired by Bob Ross's philosophy of stretching just past your limits and it will motivate you just as he does when painting. Creative and thought-provoking challenges range from ideas for making new friends to breaking routines to trying new art techniques. Just remember that, in both life and art, there are no mistakes, just happy accidents.





© Bob Ross Inc.