Jessie Susannah Karnatz, The Money Witch
Jessie Susannah Karnatz (aka the Money Witch) is a financial couch and the founder of Money Witch, a company that uses practical financial tools and empowering rituals to help clients achieve their financial goals. She is based in San Francisco, California.Read More
Broobs is an artist based in California’s Bay Area.
Broobs is an artist based in California’s Bay Area.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Money Magic
This fun-to-read guide to personal finance features a combination of practical advice and mystical rituals designed to help you manifest your money goals.Using a simple…