Jolene Hart
Jolene Hart is a health coach certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, a former magazine beauty editor, and founder of the pioneering coaching practice Beauty Is Wellness. She is the author of Eat Pretty, as well as the companion books Eat Pretty, Live Well and Eat Pretty Every Day. Her work has been praised by InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, People StyleWatch, Refinery29, Design Sponge, mindbodygreen, Well + Good, and many more publications in print and online. Jolene writes a monthly beauty nutrition column for Allrecipes magazine and is the founding editor of the wellness section for Philadelphia Style. She lives near Philadelphia.Read More
Visit her on Instagram @JoleneHart.
