Ignite Your Light
A Sunrise-to-Moonlight Guide to Feeling Joyful, Resilient, and Lit from Within
Find your inner glow and start living beautifully with this holistic guide to self-care that includes delicious recipes, mantras and affirmations, wellness practices, and practical steps for building a better world.Read More
Whether it’s flowers, old family photos, yoga, or a good book, we all have things that light us up, that shift our energy and help us to thrive. Ignite Your Light will help you surround yourself with the relationships, foods, and habits that bring you joy.
Start with a Define Your Energy quiz and learn what is influencing your energy at each time of day, from sunrise to moonlight. Then, think back to the last amazing meal you had, or remember a great conversation you had with a friend. How will you make space for the things that make your life rich and enjoyable? Each chapter is packed with inspirational, actionable ways to bring life-changing happiness and healing into your life. If you’ve been struggling with self-care and want to boost your daily joy, Ignite Your Light has ideas and inspiration for you, including:
- Delicious food recipes that support health and beauty
- Self-care practices, from aromatherapy to meditation sessions
- Mantras and affirmations
- Support for releasing negative energy and stuck habits
- Tangible ways to improve your long term happiness: repaint a room, plant a garden, or reduce negative self-talk
