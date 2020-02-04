From Jolene Hart, bestselling author of Eat Pretty, comes this inspirational guided journal filled with self-care tips, nutrition-based beauty advice, self-reflection prompts, and key practices to create more beauty and joy in yourself and the world around you.

When you ignite the light of your personal energy, you feel more joyful, resilient, and lit from within. Shine On is your interactive guidebook to keeping thatlight illuminated through life’s varied chapters and challenges, for yourself as well as those around you. It includes:

Guidance for assessing the 13 key energy influencers that impact your life — from relationships and environment to food, creativity, and mindset.

Dozens of prompts for self-reflection, with lined, dotted, and blank pages for recording your personal experiences, goals, and insights.

Science-based wellness wisdom that supports optimal beauty and health.

Fresh perspectives on nutrition as a key beauty tool.

Self-care ideas to replenish energy and grow your daily joy, from sunrise to moonlight.

Filled with colorful illustrations, Shine On is a beautiful, practical, and thoughtful source of inspiration for self-reflection that helps us thrive.