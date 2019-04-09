Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lunar Abundance: Reflective Journal

Your Guidebook to Working with the Phases of the Moon

by

A beautiful and practical guide to Lunar Abundance — working with the phases of the moon!
Lunar Abundance is a holistic self-care practice that uses the moon phases as a natural timekeeper, each month beginning with a New Moon intention. This reflective journal will guide you on the path of putting it into practice to achieve joy, peace, and purpose. It includes:
  • Profiles of the 8 moon phases and how to work with their natural ebbs and flows
  • Dozens of writing and reflection prompts
  • Guidance on intention-setting, with real-world examples and tips to get the most out of them
  • Wellness and motivational affirmations
  • A DIY yearly view of the moon cycles, with fill-in space to chart cycles according to your time zone.
Filled with inspirational photography and graphics, this workbook is perfect for any woman seeking holistic wellness and unique inspiration to feed the mind, body, and spirit.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Inspiration & Personal Growth

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762468508

Trade Paperback
