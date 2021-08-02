Explore the secrets of the stars in this beautiful, illustrated introduction to horoscopes and the signs of the zodiac.



From Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs to the 12 Houses of a Natal Chart, there is untold wisdom embedded in the night sky. Covering all 12 signs of the zodiac — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces — this enchanted introduction teaches readers the essential traits of each sign, the impact of planetary transits, and the essentials of understanding how to read a horoscope. Gain insight into your essential being and tap into the magic of the stars with this fully-illustrated map to your celestial self.