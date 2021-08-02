Astrology
Astrology

A Little Introduction to the Stars, Planets, and Signs

by Ivy O’Neil

RP Minis

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762474769

USD: $6.95  /  CAD: $8.5

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology / General

PAGE COUNT: 160

Hardcover
Explore the secrets of the stars in this beautiful, illustrated introduction to horoscopes and the signs of the zodiac. 

From Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs to the 12 Houses of a Natal Chart, there is untold wisdom embedded in the night sky. Covering all 12 signs of the zodiac — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces — this enchanted introduction teaches readers the essential traits of each sign, the impact of planetary transits, and the essentials of understanding how to read a horoscope. Gain insight into your essential being and tap into the magic of the stars with this fully-illustrated map to your celestial self. 

RP Minis