Are you in your late twenties and feeling suddenly very uncertain about your life? Have you entered your thirties feeling more confused than ever about what the universe wants from you?



If so, you might be experiencing your Saturn Return! The Saturn Return is an astrological event that occurs approximately every 29 years, when the karmic ringed planet returns to where it was in the sky at the time when you were born. Depending on your birth chart, the period lasts about two years. It has a reputation for being a difficult or even grueling time, when major life changes abound as the shifts in the universe reveal shifts in oneself. . .



Surviving Your Saturn Return is a charming hardcover journal that includes guided prompts for reflecting on the past, staying mindful of the present, and manifesting good vibes for the future, along with specific advice for navigating this coming-of-age based on your zodiac sign. With questions that explore different topic areas like health, wealth, relationships, and community, this journal will help you assess what to take with you and what to leave behind as you emerge into cosmic adulthood. The stunning original artwork and die-cut of Saturn's rings make this the true keepsake by which to remember your celestial journey–once you have reached the other side.