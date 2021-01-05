BuzzFeed Joy in the Stars Cosmic Journal

Illuminating write-ups on all twelve astrological signs

Tailored journal prompts, mantras, and self-care rituals for each sun sign

Durable hardcover case with a beautiful, vibrant design

Uncoated interior paper perfect for writing, reflecting, and tracking your self-care journey

Bright, bold astrological illustrations throughout

How does astrology play a role in your overall health, happiness, and well-being? What do you need to know to take care of yourself mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and to be the healthiest, most joyful version of yourself? Get started on your self-care cosmic journey with tips, guidance, and advice for every zodiac sign, dozens of prompts, and space to journal and reflect.This journal features: