BuzzFeed Joy in the Stars Cosmic Journal
An Astrological Companion for Health, Happiness, and Self-Care
Serving as a companion workbook to BuzzFeed: Joy in the Stars, this officially licensed journal from BuzzFeed combines astrology with advice and guidance on what each star sign in the zodiac says about self-care and living your best life.
How does astrology play a role in your overall health, happiness, and well-being? What do you need to know to take care of yourself mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and to be the healthiest, most joyful version of yourself? Get started on your self-care cosmic journey with tips, guidance, and advice for every zodiac sign, dozens of prompts, and space to journal and reflect.
This journal features:
- Illuminating write-ups on all twelve astrological signs
- Tailored journal prompts, mantras, and self-care rituals for each sun sign
- Durable hardcover case with a beautiful, vibrant design
- Uncoated interior paper perfect for writing, reflecting, and tracking your self-care journey
- Bright, bold astrological illustrations throughout
