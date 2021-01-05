Christmas with Elvis Bobblehead

Celebrate the season with a singing mini bobblehead of the King of Rock 'n Roll!
ELVIS™ and ELVIS PRESLEY™ are trademarks of ABG EPE IP LLC
Rights of Publicity and Persona Rights: Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC
© 2021 ABG EPE IP LLC
elvis.com
- SPECIFICATIONS: includes a 3-1/2 inch Elvis bobblehead figure on base
- PLAYS MUSIC: hear Elvis singing the chorus from three classic Christmas carols at the push of a button: "The First Noel," "Silent Night," and "O Little Town of Bethlehem"
- BOOK INCLUDED: 2-1/2 x 3 inch, 48-page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories and trivia, accompanied by full-color illustrations and photos throughout
- PERFECT STOCKIING STUFFER: This unique bobblehead collectible is a perfect holiday gift for Elvis fans everywhere
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
