Christmas with Elvis
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Christmas with Elvis

The Official Guide to the Holidays from the King of Rock ’n’ Roll

by

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762469772

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Composers & Musicians

PAGE COUNT: 160

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback
Celebrate Christmas with the King of Rock n' Roll!

For Elvis, Christmas at Graceland was a time for family and friends, a respite from the road and the recording studio. It was a time to sing gospel songs around the piano and give out extravagant gifts.

In this spirit, Christmas with Elvis is designed like a Christmas party Elvis himself would have liked. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic music and songs Elvis sang and recorded for his bestselling holiday albums, alongside favorite stories, trivia, and Yuletide cocktails and munchies—all wrapped up with a merry Christmas twist fit for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

ELVIS™ and ELVIS PRESLEY™ are trademarks of ABG EPE IP LLC
Rights of Publicity and Persona Rights: Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC
© 2021 ABG EPE IP LLC
elvis.com

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews