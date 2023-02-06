Frank Pittarese

Frank Pittarese has been in the comics industry for over 30 years. As a successful editor at DC and Marvel Comics, he worked on such titles as Superboy and Generation X, and developed and launched the cult favorite Young Heroes in Love. During his time at Nickelodeon Magazine, Frank served as a contributing editor, writing stories and features starring every popular Nickelodeon character from Rugrats to Avatar: The Last Airbender while simultaneously overseeing the comic adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants. After editing the Image Comics series Elsewhere, Frank developed several new projects for Inner Station Studios, including the 2022 graphic novel Girl on Fire, written by recording artist Alicia Keys. Frank lives in Brooklyn, NY, with his husband and an abundance of LEGO minifigures.