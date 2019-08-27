Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Justice League: Morphing Magnet Set

Justice League: Morphing Magnet Set

(Set of 7 Lenticular Magnets)

by

The greatest super heroes of the DC Comics universe — Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Green Lantern — come to life in this kit! It includes:

  • 7 lenticular magnets of members of the Justice League. Each is depicted morphing from their alter ego into super hero form: Diana Prince/Wonder Woman; Bruce Wayne/Batman; Clark Kent/Superman; Arthur Curry/Aquaman; Victor Stone/Cyborg; Wally West/The Flash; John Stewart/Green Lantern
  • 48-page book on the Justice League, featuring full-color illustrations throughout
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9780762469840

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis