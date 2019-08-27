Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Justice League: Morphing Magnet Set
(Set of 7 Lenticular Magnets)
The greatest super heroes of the DC Comics universe — Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Green Lantern — come to life in this kit! It includes:Read More
- 7 lenticular magnets of members of the Justice League. Each is depicted morphing from their alter ego into super hero form: Diana Prince/Wonder Woman; Bruce Wayne/Batman; Clark Kent/Superman; Arthur Curry/Aquaman; Victor Stone/Cyborg; Wally West/The Flash; John Stewart/Green Lantern
- 48-page book on the Justice League, featuring full-color illustrations throughout
Trade Paperback
