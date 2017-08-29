Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve Korté
By the Author
Justice League: Morphing Magnet Set
The greatest super heroes of the DC Comics universe -- Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Green Lantern -- come to life…
Wonder Woman: Chronicles of the Amazon Princess
Experience the history and adventures of the Amazon Princess in this deluxe box set of illustrated hardcover books, including: Amazing Amazon: The Legend of Wonder…
Teen Titans Go! (TM): to the Movies: The Junior Novel
This exciting junior novel tells the story of the Teen Titans as they try their hardest to break into the big time with their very…
Teen Titans Go! (TM): Game Time
It's game time in Titans Tower!First, a training program gone awry sends each of the Teen Titans on their own 8-bit video game adventure. Then,…
Teen Titans Go! (TM): Growing Painz
The Teen Titans are the best superhero team in Jump City! Except for when they're a little too silly to get the job done. Robin…
Teen Titans Go! (TM): Starfire Starbomb
Starfire is from Tamaran and on her planet, she is the queen! She can fly, shoot energy beams, and is an all around awesome gal.…
Teen Titans Go! (TM): Beast Boy Bro-Down
Teen Titan Beast Boy is just your average guy who likes to chill out on the couch and eat burritos. Oh, and he can transform…