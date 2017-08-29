Steve Korté

Steve Korté is the author of more than 50 books, many featuring characters from the DC Comics universe. As a former editor at DC Comics, he worked on hundreds of titles, including 75 Years Of DC Comics, winner of the 2011 Eisner Award; Wonder Woman: The Complete History, winner of the 2001 Eisner Award; and Jack Cole and Plastic Man, winner of the 2002 Harvey Award. Korté lives in New York City.