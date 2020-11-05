Harley Quinn Talking Figure and Illustrated Book
RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762474684

USD: $13.95  /  CAD: $18.5

ON SALE: July 6th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Superheroes

PAGE COUNT: 48

Trade Paperback
DC Comics’ wild and wonderful star, Harley Quinn, becomes your personal inspirational icon with this talking collectible figure. Kit includes:
  • 3-1/2-inch Harley Quinn bust figure mounted on a base, with 10 offbeat inspirational sound bites. Phrases include “Things get crazy real fast when you’re Harley Quinn,” “Look out, world, here I come!” and many more.

  • 48-page book telling some of Harley Quinn’s greatest adventures, featuring full-color illustrations throughout

RP Minis