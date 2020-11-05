Harley Quinn Talking Figure and Illustrated Book

DC Comics’ wild and wonderful star, Harley Quinn, becomes your personal inspirational icon with this talking collectible figure. Kit includes:
- 3-1/2-inch Harley Quinn bust figure mounted on a base, with 10 offbeat inspirational sound bites. Phrases include “Things get crazy real fast when you’re Harley Quinn,” “Look out, world, here I come!” and many more.
- 48-page book telling some of Harley Quinn’s greatest adventures, featuring full-color illustrations throughout
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use