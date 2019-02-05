Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wonder Woman: Chronicles of the Amazon Princess

Wonder Woman: Chronicles of the Amazon Princess

(4 hardcover, illustrated books)

by

Experience the history and adventures of the Amazon Princess in this deluxe box set of illustrated hardcover books, including:
  • Amazing Amazon: The Legend of Wonder Woman
  • Gods and Mortals: The Enemies of Wonder Woman
  • Powerful Princess: Amazonian Powers and Tools
  • Paradise Island: Home of the Amazons
Each book is hardcover, 48 pages, and fully illustrated with full-color artwork throughout. They come packaged in a slipcase box.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762468294

Running Press Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews