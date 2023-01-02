Cosmo Kramer

When Cosmo Kramer was 17 years old, he ran away from home and hopped a steamship to Sweden. He later settled in the Upper West Side neighborhood in New York City, where he founded Kramerica Industries and worked at H&H Bagels and as a horse carriage driver, among other careers including modelling for Calvin Klein and for a major tobacco company. As an actor, he was fired from a Woody Allen film, played a receptionist on Murphy Brown, served as stand-in on a daytime soap opera All My Children, and performed illnesses at Mt. Sinai Hospital’s student-diagnosis sessions. He was the co-inventor of the Mansierre, aka the Bro (as Kramer preferred to call it), a bra for men. Women were drawn to Kramer, in part due to him possessing “the lure of the animal,” otherwise known as kavorka, according to a Lavitan Orthodox priest. And due to a botched vasectomy, he was even more potent than he was pre-surgery. He conceived of The Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables while skiing.

