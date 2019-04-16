Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: A Journal
This keepsake journal — with a jacket inspired by Mister Rogers’ iconic red cardigan — is a wonderful way to remember your favorite friendly neighbor in your day-to-day life, allowing for a moment of contemplative thought and mindfulness.
Interspersed throughout the journal’s blank pages are charming photographs from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as well as memorable quotes and song lyrics from the show such as:
- “The truth is inside of us and its wonderful when we have the courage to tell it.”
- “As you grow, you’ll find many ways to show people your love.”
- “Of course, things don’t always turn out to be just the way we planned. But we will make believe about that another day.”
- “Celebrate trying. It’s a good idea, don’t you think?”