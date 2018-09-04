Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kawaii Craft Life
Super-Cute Projects for Home, Work, and Play
Kawaii Craft Life is a first-of-its-kind needlecraft book featuring 35 super-cute projects to decorate the home or give as gifts.Read More
Few can resist the charm of kawaii — the Japanese word for “cute” or “lovable” — which has grown from a national trend to a worldwide phenomenon. Now you can add an adorable kawaii touch to your home, dorm room, or office with this charming collection of feltcraft, cross-stitch, and embroidery projects.
This complete introduction includes materials lists and hand-stitching basics, step-by-step instructions and illustrations, printable templates, and beautiful photography. A celebration of all things kawaii style and suitable for both beginners and seasoned crafters alike, you can create dozens of cute and cuddly crafts.
Projects include:
Feltcraft…
Rainbow Cloud Plushie
Woodland Critters Garland
Sweet Sloth Pencil Topper
Cross-Stich…
Super Sushi Magnets
Cactus Garden Smartphone Case
Happy Avocado Gift Tag
Embroidery…
Sweet Dreams Slumber Mask
Coffee Shop Cup Cozy
And more!
Praise
"This book is nonstop cuteness. Sosae and Dennis Caetano have dreamed up adorable crafts that I can't wait to make myself. These projects are the perfect way to add a homemade kawaii charm to everything in your life!"—Rachel Fong, creator of Kawaii Sweet World
"Kawaii Craft Life is full of so much fun! The projects will make perfect, sweet little gifts. They are super cute, colorful, and sure to bring a smile to makers' and receivers' faces alike. And who doesn't need more smiles in their life?"—Aimee Ray, author of the Doodle Stitching book series
"Chock-full of coo-worthy creations that are as delightful to make as the finished products are to behold, Kawaii Craft Life is a salute to cute!"—Jessie Oleson Moore, author of Stuff Unicorns Love