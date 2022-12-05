Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Noetta Harjo

Noetta Harjo is a senior contributor ​at Geek Girl Authority and the creator of its Indiginerd Wire, which shines a light on Indigienous people in pop culture. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where she served as president of the American Indian Alumni Society.
