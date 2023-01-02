Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Astrea Taylor

Astrea Taylor is an eclectic pagan witch whose life goals include empowering magical practitioners and encouraging them to use intuition in their craft. Her books include Intuitive Witchcraft, Air Magic, and Modern Witchcraft with the Greek Gods. When she’s not writing, she mentors people about their spiritual paths, teaches workshops, leads rituals, and dances with fire.
