Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$85.00
Price$106.00 CAD
Format
Format:Kit $85.00 $106.00 CAD
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 1, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Also available from:
This ultra-deluxe, winged levitating Golden Snitch and illustrated book is a one-of-a-kind collectible set for Harry Potter fans.
- Specifications: This levitating collectible features a glimmering electro-plated Golden Snitch, measuring approximately 2 inches in diameter and 6 inches across, from wing tip to wing tip; operates with 6 AA batteries, or keep your snitch levitating indefinitely by using an AC adapter
- Deluxe Packaging: Metallic printed gift box with front flap that opens to a display window revealing the Golden Snitch
- Bonus Base: Features Harry Potter logo in sparkling gold foil
- Book Included: 5-1/2 x 7-1/2 inch, 48 page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter filmmakers, movie quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout
- Perfect Present: This iconic Golden Snitch is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans everywhere
- Officially licensed: Authentic Harry Potter collectible
AA Batteries and AC adapter not included with this set.
This is a fine adult collectible. Not intended for children.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Dec 1, 2020
- Page Count
- 48 pages
- Publisher
- Running Press
- ISBN-13
- 9780762471850
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use