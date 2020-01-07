Go to Hachette Book Group home

Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch

By Running Press

$85.00

$106.00 CAD

Kit

Kit $85.00 $106.00 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 1, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

This ultra-deluxe, winged levitating Golden Snitch and illustrated book is a one-of-a-kind collectible set for Harry Potter fans.
 

  • Specifications: This levitating collectible features a glimmering electro-plated Golden Snitch, measuring approximately 2 inches in diameter and 6 inches across, from wing tip to wing tip; operates with 6 AA batteries, or keep your snitch levitating indefinitely by using an AC adapter
  • Deluxe Packaging: Metallic printed gift box with front flap that opens to a display window revealing the Golden Snitch
  • Bonus Base: Features Harry Potter logo in sparkling gold foil
  • Book Included: 5-1/2 x 7-1/2 inch, 48 page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter filmmakers, movie quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout
  • Perfect Present: This iconic Golden Snitch is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans everywhere
  • Officially licensed: Authentic Harry Potter collectible

AA Batteries and AC adapter not included with this set.
This is a fine adult collectible. Not intended for children.

    Genre:

    On Sale
    Dec 1, 2020
    Page Count
    48 pages
    Publisher
    Running Press
    ISBN-13
    9780762471850

