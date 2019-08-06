My First Horoscope

Do you have a little Pisces, Taurus, Leo, or Sagittarius in your house? How do they fit within their zodiac sign? This is the first board book to introduce young babies and toddlers to the signs in the horoscope, with a space to personalize your little one’s birthday and sign on the final spread. This is sure to speak to parents who want to make sure their kids don’t enter Kindergarten without a well-rounded understanding of all things celestial and mystical.

