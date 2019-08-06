Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My First Horoscope
Reader Reviews
Related Reads
Goodnight, Constellations
Explore the stars and well-known constellations with your baby or toddler in this delightfully illustrated star-filled board book. Introduce your little stargazers to the wonders…
The Junior Witch's Handbook
An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.Intended for children between the ages of eight…
Yoga Frog
A Kid's Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful FrogFrog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga, too.…
When I Carried You in My Belly
Love Your Forever meets On the Night You Were Born in this heartwarming picture book about a mother's love for her child. The special bond…