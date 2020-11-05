Wellness expert Mallika Chopra speaks to a younger audience in this new picture book about feeling emotions in your body through color.



Did you know that your body is absolutely amazing? It can do so many things at the same time, explore the world both inside and outside, and help you feel the feelings deep down inside. When you start to feel big feelings, it’s helpful to use colors, words, and breath to explore your body and to make yourself calmer and more at peace.



In wellness expert Mallika Chopra’s debut picture book, she helps children imagine a rainbow of colors radiating from their body and combines this color connection with breathing exercises to help them relieve stress, tension, fears, and sadness and to feel happier and more at peace. My Body Is a Rainbow, adapted from her middle grade guidebook Just Feel, is sure to be a go-to resource for parents, caregivers, and educators to help preschool-aged children feel safe, creative, strong, loved, unique, wise, and perfect just the way they are.