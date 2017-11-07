Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mallika Chopra
Mallika Chopra is a mom, media entrepreneur, public speaker, and published author. Her most recent book, Living With Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace and Joy, was published in April 2015. Mallika is the founder of Intentblog.com, a platform focused on personal, social, and global wellness. Mallika has taught meditations to thousands of people. She enjoys speaking to audiences around the world, including TedX and the Women’s Conferences. She has shared ideas on balance and purpose at many companies, including Coca Cola, Disney, LinkedIn and Google. Mallika’s writing and work have been featured in many publications including Time.com, Self Magazine, Women’s Health, Prevention Magazine, OWN, Glamour, Oprah.com, Mind Body Green, the LA Times, and Huffington Post. She currently is featured in Time Magazine’s Special Issue on Mindfulness.
By the Author
Just Feel
From the author of Just Breathe, Mallika Chopra, daughter of Deepak Chopra, comes a full-color guide empowering kids ages 8-12 to problem solve, harness inner…
Just Breathe
For kids ages 8 to 12, this is an accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra…