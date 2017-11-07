Mallika Chopra is a mom, media entrepreneur, public speaker, and published author. Her most recent book, Living With Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace and Joy, was published in April 2015. Mallika is the founder of Intentblog.com, a platform focused on personal, social, and global wellness. Mallika has taught meditations to thousands of people. She enjoys speaking to audiences around the world, including TedX and the Women’s Conferences. She has shared ideas on balance and purpose at many companies, including Coca Cola, Disney, LinkedIn and Google. Mallika’s writing and work have been featured in many publications including Time.com, Self Magazine, Women’s Health, Prevention Magazine, OWN, Glamour, Oprah.com, Mind Body Green, the LA Times, and Huffington Post. She currently is featured in Time Magazine’s Special Issue on Mindfulness.