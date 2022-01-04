Buddha and the Rose

A gorgeously illustrated picture book about the myth of the Buddha and a simple rose told by wellness and mindfulness expert Mallika Chopra



Buddha sat, gazing at the flower in his hand, a smile on his face. Sujata, the milkmaid, approached Buddha with some rice puddling to break his long fast. As she gazed at the Buddha and then at the rose, she closed her eyes, took a deep breath, opened her eyes, and what she saw and felt changed her life forever. A subtle, powerful, and calming story about our connection with the natural world and the universe that connects all of us. Wellness expert and author Mallika Chopra and illustrator Neha Rawat breathe life into this simple but poignant story of awareness, wonder, and the joy of being present and open to seeing the world in new ways.