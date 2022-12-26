Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

by Hui Li

Hardcover
Hardcover

Sep 19, 2023

Lulu and her dog Dumpling enter a magical world where Chinese characters come to life! 

After Grandpa introduces calligraphy and Chinese characters to Lulu and her dog Dumpling, they find themselves magically transported to a world where the characters they draw come to life! Soon Lulu and Dumpling meet a bird, a zither-playing musician, and many other animated friends. But when they discover an angry dragon, Lulu is not sure how to draw them out of this tense encounter.

Spanning themes of art and history, this fresh, interactive story introduces children to complex Chinese characters, celebrates family and tradition, and shows how resourcefulness and kindness can save the day. 

