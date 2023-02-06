Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Sir Morien
The Legend of a Knight of the Round Table
Full of humor, drama, and adventure, this retelling of a little-known figure of Arthurian Legend is perfect for any knight in training.
Prince Morien was brave and clever and true…
The brave North African knight Morien is on a quest to find his father, who had set off on an adventure of his own and never returned. But every knight he meets wants to fight! At first, Morien is determined to best them all, until he meets some knights willing to quest with him. Together, they discover not only the importance of friendship, but also Morien’s long-lost father!
