Sir Morien
Sir Morien

The Legend of a Knight of the Round Table

by Holly Black

by Kaliis Smith

by Ebony Glenn

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316424134

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / Arthurian

Description

Full of humor, drama, and adventure, this retelling of a little-known figure of Arthurian Legend is perfect for any knight in training. 

Prince Morien was brave and clever and true…

The brave North African knight Morien is on a quest to find his father, who had set off on an adventure of his own and never returned. But every knight he meets wants to fight! At first, Morien is determined to best them all, until he meets some knights willing to quest with him. Together, they discover not only the importance of friendship, but also Morien’s long-lost father!

What's Inside

