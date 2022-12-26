Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Hui Li

Hui Li is a lifelong student of Chinese calligraphy. As a child, she practiced on old newspapers and learned several styles of traditional script. By the age of eleven, she had earned the rank of a Kudan, or 9-dan (the highest calligraphy rank). This visually expansive and personal story is her first book for children. She lives in New Jersey with her family.
