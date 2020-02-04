Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mini Yule Log
With crackling sound!
Mini Yule Log brings all the warmth and coziness of the holiday season to your home or office with a one-of-a-kind mini fireplace with light-up yule log, complete with crackling sounds.Read More
Kit includes:
- 2-3/4 x 3-5/8 x 1-1/2″ mini fireplace
- Light-up yule log that plays crackling sounds at the push of a button
- 48-page mini book on the history and traditions of the Yule Log around the world
Trade Paperback
