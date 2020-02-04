Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mini Yule Log

With crackling sound!

Edited by

Mini Yule Log brings all the warmth and coziness of the holiday season to your home or office with a one-of-a-kind mini fireplace with light-up yule log, complete with crackling sounds.

Kit includes:
  • 2-3/4 x 3-5/8 x 1-1/2″ mini fireplace
  • Light-up yule log that plays crackling sounds at the push of a button
  • 48-page mini book on the history and traditions of the Yule Log around the world
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762471492

Trade Paperback
RP Minis