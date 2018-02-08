Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Dog Book
A Keepsake Journal for My Pet
Bark up the right tree with a dog baby book and journal for your favorite canine companion!Read More
You’ve just brought home the most adorable puppy or adopted a rescue dog who needs a loving home. What could be better than keeping a record of all the firsts, milestones, stories, and pictures of your canine companion? Now, with My Dog Book, you’ll be able to write down and share all of the special memories you make with your adorable pup as well as keep track of all the important dates and facts about your favorite pet. Like a baby book but for your best furry friend, and complete with whimsical illustrations throughout, this is the gift for the young dog lover or new pet owner.
You’ve just brought home the most adorable puppy or adopted a rescue dog who needs a loving home. What could be better than keeping a record of all the firsts, milestones, stories, and pictures of your canine companion? Now, with My Dog Book, you’ll be able to write down and share all of the special memories you make with your adorable pup as well as keep track of all the important dates and facts about your favorite pet. Like a baby book but for your best furry friend, and complete with whimsical illustrations throughout, this is the gift for the young dog lover or new pet owner.
Trade Paperback
Turn Your Dog Into a Superstar!
Superstar Dogs
A fun, illustrated how-to guide to help kids teach their dogs tricks, written by the expert animal trainer who has worked on the Harry Potter…