Mindfulness Box Set
Embark on a journey of peace and tranquility with this collection of three miniature books
This giftable mini box set includes:
- Instant Meditations, a practical and accessible guide to the most effective meditation techniques from ancient and modern traditions.
- Simple Wisdom, a collection of thought-provoking quotes from artists, writers, philosophers, and pop-culture icons from around the world and across the ages that will challenge you to reflect on your own path to wisdom.
- Secrets of Serenity, a compilation of the inspiring thoughts of writers, philosophers, scholars, theologians, and leaders who have sought — and found– the secrets of serenity, offering you a guide for finding peace in your own heart, mind, and soul.
Hardcover
