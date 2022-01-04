The Joy of Christmas with Bob Ross: The Official Advent Calendar (Featuring Bob's Voice!)
A Holiday Keepsake with Surprises including Ornaments, Activities, and More!

by Running Press

RP Studio

Calendar / ISBN-13: 9780762480562

USD: $29.99  /  CAD: $37.99

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 32

Calendar
Celebrate the season by counting down to Christmas with this delightful, official Bob Ross advent calendar featuring surprise visuals, pull-out ornaments, holiday-themed activities, Bob's voice, and more.
 
  • SURPRISES BEHIND EVERY DOOR: Words of wisdom, activities, iconic Bob Ross artwork, ornaments, and more little surprises each day make up this 25-day holiday season countdown
  • BOB ROSS ARTWORK AND AUDIO: Features some of the artist's finest works and most inspiring words of wisdom in his own voice
  • DISTINCTIVE PACKAGE: This tri-fold package opens up to reveal 25 pockets featuring a dash of Bob-themed delight for each day
  • HOLIDAY KEEPSAKE: A durable, reusable keepsake item that can be displayed as holiday decor year after year; replaceable batteries included
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross

What's Inside

