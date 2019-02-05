Pintachan

Running Press Kids is the children's imprint of Running Press, a book publisher based in Philadelphia, PA.

Pintachan has been an illustrator for more than a decade, working with a variety of clients all over the world. He loves doo-wop, psych-pop, 70s disco, 50s rock 'n roll, and Motown. He lives in Gijon, Spain, with his family.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon

Baby Rocker

Baby Rocker Series