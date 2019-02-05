Pintachan
Pintachan has been an illustrator for more than a decade, working with a variety of clients all over the world. He loves doo-wop, psych-pop, 70s disco, 50s rock 'n roll, and Motown. He lives in Gijon, Spain, with his family.
Baby Aretha
Introduce your littlest rocker to early concepts through the empowering words and look of Aretha Franklin in this fun and entertaining book that is perfect…
Baby Janis
Introduce your littlest rocker to early concepts through the creativity of Janis Joplin in this fun and entertaining book that is perfect for the next…
Baby Elvis
Get out your blue suede shoes. It's time to rock n' roll!Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n'…
Baby Bowie
Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series.Shiny lightning…
Baby KISS
Introduce your littlest rocker to the glamour and theatricality of KISS in this delightful book in the Baby Rocker board book series. Black-and-white face paint.…