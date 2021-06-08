Baby Aretha
Baby Aretha

A Book about Girl Power

Illustrated by Pintachan

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762479122

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: January 4th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Music / Rock

PAGE COUNT: 24

Board book
Introduce your littlest rocker to early concepts through the empowering words and look of Aretha Franklin in this fun and entertaining book that is perfect for the next generation of music lovers.

Every Girl Deserves Respect! Strength. Love. Hope. Smarts. Celebrate the iconic Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, with little ones in this colorful, playful, and inspiring new board book in the Baby Rocker series. The theme of girl empowerment runs throughout this delightful and aspirational board book for rock and soul fans big and small. 

Baby Rocker Series