Description

From the author of Welcome to the Symphony and Welcome to Jazz, this musical picture book introduces children to opera with 12 sound interactive buttons and an illustrated performance of Mozart's The Magic Flute.



Join three adorable dogs for a performance of Mozart’s beloved masterpiece The Magic Flute in this illustrated introduction to opera—with 12 sound buttons! As the story unfolds readers learn about the essential parts of opera—voice parts like soprano and tenor; vocal techniques like recitative and melisma; arias, the orchestra, the chorus, sets, costumes, plot, and more.



Plus, 12 interactive sound buttons let readers hear examples of the musical concepts as they read: a soprano sings a heartfelt aria, a powerful bass sings recitative, and the chorus harmonizes during the dramatic finale!



Welcome to the Opera is the third title in music educator Carolyn Sloan’s successful Welcome to… sound chip picture book series that introduces classic musical genres to young readers.

