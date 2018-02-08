Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Cat Book
A Keepsake Journal for My Pet
The purrfect cat baby book and journal for your favorite feline family member!Read More
You’ve just brought home the most adorable kitten or adopted a rescue cat who needs a loving home. What could be better than keeping a record of all the firsts, milestones, stories, and pictures of your feline friend?
Now, with My Cat Book, you’ll be able to write down and share all of the special memories you make with your adorable kitty as well as keep track of all the important dates and facts about your favorite pet. Like a baby book but for your feline friend, and complete with whimsical illustrations throughout, this is the gift for the young cat lover and new pet owner.
You’ve just brought home the most adorable kitten or adopted a rescue cat who needs a loving home. What could be better than keeping a record of all the firsts, milestones, stories, and pictures of your feline friend?
Now, with My Cat Book, you’ll be able to write down and share all of the special memories you make with your adorable kitty as well as keep track of all the important dates and facts about your favorite pet. Like a baby book but for your feline friend, and complete with whimsical illustrations throughout, this is the gift for the young cat lover and new pet owner.
Trade Paperback
you might also like
Cats in Hats
Deck your cats out in hats that suit their many personalities! With The Punk Mohawk for edgier cats, The Unicorn for cats who are having…
Cats on Catnip
A humorous collection of dozens of photos of funny and adorable cats as they play with, roll in, and chow down their favorite snack of…
Superstar Cats
A fun, illustrated how-to guide to help kids teach their cats tricks, written by the expert animal trainer who has worked on the Harry Potter…