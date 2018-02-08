The purrfect cat baby book and journal for your favorite feline family member!



You’ve just brought home the most adorable kitten or adopted a rescue cat who needs a loving home. What could be better than keeping a record of all the firsts, milestones, stories, and pictures of your feline friend?



Now, with My Cat Book, you’ll be able to write down and share all of the special memories you make with your adorable kitty as well as keep track of all the important dates and facts about your favorite pet. Like a baby book but for your feline friend, and complete with whimsical illustrations throughout, this is the gift for the young cat lover and new pet owner.