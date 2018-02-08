Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Cat Book

My Cat Book

A Keepsake Journal for My Pet

by

Illustrated by

The purrfect cat baby book and journal for your favorite feline family member!

You’ve just brought home the most adorable kitten or adopted a rescue cat who needs a loving home. What could be better than keeping a record of all the firsts, milestones, stories, and pictures of your feline friend?

Now, with My Cat Book, you’ll be able to write down and share all of the special memories you make with your adorable kitty as well as keep track of all the important dates and facts about your favorite pet. Like a baby book but for your feline friend, and complete with whimsical illustrations throughout, this is the gift for the young cat lover and new pet owner.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780762491636

Trade Paperback
