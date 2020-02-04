Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Vintage Typewriter Journal

Channel your inner writer with this stylish, mid-century-inspired typewriter journal.

 
Writers, book lovers, and creatives of all sorts can record their brilliant thoughts and everyday to-dos in this design-forward typewriter journal. Featuring quotes from literary legends, charming illustrations inspired by mid-century design, luxurious uncoated paper, and eye-catching metallic accents, this bookish journal is sure to spark your next big idea.
This journal features:
  • Deluxe hardcover binding.
  • Inspiring quotations from literary legends.
  • Full-color illustrations throughout.
  • Lined pages printed on smooth, uncoated paper.
Genre: Nonfiction / Design / Product

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $17 / $23 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762498017

RP Studio
Diary
