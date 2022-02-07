Silent Night
Silent Night

A Christmas Song

Illustrated by Sara Gianassi

by Running Press

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762479771

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 18

Share the joy and magic of the Christmas season with this whimsical, dream-like board book while singing along to a Christmas classic, "Silent Night."

Step into a snow-blanketed, wintery night in this beautiful, giftable board book. Featuring creatures great and small, kids and their parents will enjoy singing along to the words of "Silent Night" while they prepare to celebrate the Christmas season. 

